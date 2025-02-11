All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia claims to have downed 40 Ukrainian drones in attack on military airfield and oil refinery

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 07:42
Russia claims to have downed 40 Ukrainian drones in attack on military airfield and oil refinery
Fire in Saratov. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence systems supposedly shot down 40 Ukrainian drones overnight. Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels reported drone strikes on the Saratov oil refinery and over a dozen explosions near Engels, Saratov Oblast, where a Russian Aerospace Forces airbase is located.

Source: Russia’s Defence Ministry; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Reports state that 18 drones were supposedly shot down over Saratov Oblast, 13 over Rostov Oblast, 6 over Bryansk Oblast, 2 over Volgograd Oblast and 1 over Belgorod Oblast.

Advertisement:

Russian Telegram channels, citing local residents, reported that at least 11 explosions were heard in the sky over Engels. There is a military airfield near Engels where Russian strategic bombers are based.

Explosions were also reported in Saratov, with claims that Ukrainian drones attacked a local oil refinery.

Roman Busargin, governor of Saratov Oblast, stated that all drones were supposedly shot down. However, he admitted that "an industrial facility in Saratov sustained damage".

Photos and videos posted on social media show a large fire at the oil refinery.

Airports in the cities of Kazan, Kirov, Saratov and Ulyanovsk have temporarily suspended flights due to the threat of drone attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadronesfire
Advertisement:
Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
Trump says Ukraine has "essentially agreed" to US$500 billion mineral deal
Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine due to Russian missile attack
Drones attack Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia
Foundation run by Trump envoy's daughter provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine – WP
All News
Russia
Drones attack Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia
Kremlin authorised brutal torture of Ukrainian POWs since first weeks of full-scale war – WSJ
Russia sends officers to North Korea to share war knowledge under guise of rehabilitation – ISW
RECENT NEWS
10:42
Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight
10:34
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
09:51
War in Ukraine to be main topic at Munich conference, US secretary of state says
09:29
Trump says Ukraine has "essentially agreed" to US$500 billion mineral deal
08:46
US secretary of state says America has suspended foreign assistance to review priorities
08:36
Ukrainian Air Assault Forces show footage of new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
08:29
Ukrainian forces repel 27 Russian attacks in Russia's Kursk Oblast, nearly twice as many near Pokrovsk – General Staff
07:57
Russia loses 44 artillery systems, 31 armoured combat vehicles and 1,390 soldiers over past day
07:42
Russia claims to have downed 40 Ukrainian drones in attack on military airfield and oil refinery
07:10
Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine due to Russian missile attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: