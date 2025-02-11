Russia claims to have downed 40 Ukrainian drones in attack on military airfield and oil refinery

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence systems supposedly shot down 40 Ukrainian drones overnight. Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels reported drone strikes on the Saratov oil refinery and over a dozen explosions near Engels, Saratov Oblast, where a Russian Aerospace Forces airbase is located.

Source: Russia’s Defence Ministry; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Reports state that 18 drones were supposedly shot down over Saratov Oblast, 13 over Rostov Oblast, 6 over Bryansk Oblast, 2 over Volgograd Oblast and 1 over Belgorod Oblast.

Advertisement:

Russian Telegram channels, citing local residents, reported that at least 11 explosions were heard in the sky over Engels. There is a military airfield near Engels where Russian strategic bombers are based.

Explosions were also reported in Saratov, with claims that Ukrainian drones attacked a local oil refinery.

Roman Busargin, governor of Saratov Oblast, stated that all drones were supposedly shot down. However, he admitted that "an industrial facility in Saratov sustained damage".

Photos and videos posted on social media show a large fire at the oil refinery.

Airports in the cities of Kazan, Kirov, Saratov and Ulyanovsk have temporarily suspended flights due to the threat of drone attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!