Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 February 2025, 11:09
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Facebook

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has started work at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, in Brussels, which is being chaired by the United Kingdom for the first time.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said on Wednesday, 12 February, that this is an important stage in strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and coordinating the allies' further actions.

Quote from Umierov: "Today, for the first time, the meeting is chaired by my colleague and friend John Healey, the UK Secretary of State for Defence. The new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is also participating."

More details: Umierov noted that the agenda includes: 

  • stable and timely supply of military assistance in 2025;
  • accelerating the supply of critical weapons: air defence, aircraft, ammunition;
  • investments in the defence industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.

He stressed that the meeting would also discuss the expansion of defence production in Ukraine, financing of the Ukrainian defence industry and the creation of new companies, as well as increasing the volume of arms supplies through the capacities of the European defence industry.

Background:

  • A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defence ministers and the Munich Security Conference will also be held this week.
  • UK Defence Secretary John Healey announced that he was convening the 26th meeting of the Ramstein group.
  • The US-led Ramstein format was established in the spring of 2022 after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine to coordinate military assistance to Kyiv. It has brought together more than 50 countries.
  • Media agencies reported that the US defense secretary would not announce new arms supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.
  • The Pentagon chief is expected to reaffirm US President Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. 

