Russia attacks Ukraine with 133 drones, 131 of which fail to reach their target

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 February 2025, 08:41
Downed Shahed drone. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine using 133 Shahed UAVs and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 13 February. A total of 73 drones have been destroyed and 58 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30, 73 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts. 

In addition, 58 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Russian strikes caused damage in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's air defence downs 85 drones in 10 oblasts
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
Air Force reveals main target of Russian attack on 11 February
