Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China ready to work with all parties to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis"

China aims for peace in Europe and a resolution to the "Ukrainian crisis" (as the war is referred to in China – ed.) and will cooperate with all parties involved.

Source: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with UK counterpart David Lammy on 13 February

Quote: "China supports all efforts to organise peace negotiations and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, with the goal of achieving long-term peace and stability in Europe. China is ready to cooperate with all parties, including the EU, and to continue playing a constructive role in this regard."

Details: The ministry said that Wang Yi discussed not only the Russia-Ukraine war but also the deepening cooperation between the countries and conflicts in the Middle East during the meeting.

In April 2024, the Chinese Foreign Ministry branded Russia's war against Ukraine a "Ukraine crisis" and said that there "should be no winners and losers".

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video call on 21 January.

On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

On 24 January, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China supports Trump’s plan to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis" through negotiations.

