Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China ready to work with all parties to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis"
China aims for peace in Europe and a resolution to the "Ukrainian crisis" (as the war is referred to in China – ed.) and will cooperate with all parties involved.
Source: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with UK counterpart David Lammy on 13 February
Quote: "China supports all efforts to organise peace negotiations and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, with the goal of achieving long-term peace and stability in Europe. China is ready to cooperate with all parties, including the EU, and to continue playing a constructive role in this regard."
Details: The ministry said that Wang Yi discussed not only the Russia-Ukraine war but also the deepening cooperation between the countries and conflicts in the Middle East during the meeting.
Background:
- In April 2024, the Chinese Foreign Ministry branded Russia's war against Ukraine a "Ukraine crisis" and said that there "should be no winners and losers".
- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video call on 21 January.
- On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
- On 24 January, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China supports Trump’s plan to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis" through negotiations.
