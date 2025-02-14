Possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is not ruled out – US official

One of the high-ranking officials in the new US administration has stated that the country is still not ruling out Ukraine's future membership in NATO, which contradicts statements made by US President Donald Trump and the new Pentagon chief.

Source: Reuters, as reported by Pravda

Details: John Coale, President Donald Trump's deputy Ukraine envoy, when asked by journalists about Ukraine's chances of joining NATO, said that the issue is "still on the table".

Advertisement:

He added that the same applies to the potential return of full Ukrainian control over its sovereign territory.

These statements contradict those made by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who on 12 February said that Ukraine regaining control over its entire territory is an unrealistic idea and that the United States is not ready to invite Ukraine into NATO.

Trump confirmed that he does not see Ukraine joining NATO due to Russia’s position and blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for "provoking" Moscow into launching its full-scale war.

When asked whether the US is conceding too much to Putin even before talks start, Coale replied that "Some people talked out of turn, but I don't think we're conceding anything".

Support UP or become our patron!