UAV strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant: Ukraine calls on IAEA to stop Russia's nuclear terrorism

Ukraine calls on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to urgently step up efforts to prevent hostile attacks on nuclear facilities after Russia's attack on the roof of the containment structure of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on social media

Details: The Ministry of Energy has informed the IAEA of all the circumstances of Russia's nighttime attack on the roof of the containment structure of the Chornobyl NPP and called for the intensification of all international efforts to force Russia to stop terrorist attacks on nuclear facilities.

Advertisement:

A Russian attack drone heavily damaged the containment structureʼs arch. All relevant services are working on the site. The radiation levels have not changed yet, and measurements of changes in the radiation levels are carried out on an ongoing basis.

Quote: "Given the seriousness of this situation, Ukraine emphasises that Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure, especially nuclear facilities, are absolutely unacceptable. Any violation of the integrity of protective barriers, power supply systems or monitoring equipment could have serious consequences not only for Ukraine but also for the entire region."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian strike drone carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. Early estimates suggest that the damage to the shelter is significant, the president said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed an explosion at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. The drone hit the roof of the new containment structure that protects the destroyed Unit No 4 at the Chernobyl NPP.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that after a Russian drone struck the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4, the radiation levels remained within normal limits.

Support UP or become our patron!