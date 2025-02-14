Zelenskyy: We have map with number and types of troops that allies can deploy in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine needs a permanent army of 1.5 million people to counter a potential Russian invasion. He said that the Ukrainian military has already provided him with a map with the number and types of peacekeeping forces Ukraine's allies could deploy.

Source: Zelenskyy during a panel on Strategic Investment: The Future of US-Ukraine Security Cooperation

Details: Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees should come from both the US and Europe together and mentioned that contingents could be considered as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "It doesn't matter from which country these forces [are from]; anyway, we need 1.5 million army if we are not in NATO. If we really want, after the ceasefire, not to be afraid of the result of a new occupation or a new invasion of Russia. These are real security guarantees. Because it’s real preventive security guarantees. Putin will know that he has an army of 1.5 million and Ukraine has an army of 1.5 million. If he wants to come and die, [he is welcome to do so]...

Our soldiers already did their homework [deciding] where the troops of [each ally] country [could be located], and I didn’t share it with countries…

We are ready for any kind of format of meetings. Let's do it."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he has discussed the issue of peacekeepers with US and French presidents, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He believes that this issue should be considered together without dividing Europe and the United States.

Zelenskyy added that if NATO accession is not available to Ukraine, he would like to have such an army. In addition, in his opinion, such an army would be larger than other alliances.

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that once a ceasefire agreement is reached, at least 200,000 European peacekeepers should be deployed in Ukraine to prevent a new Russian invasion.

He later stressed that any effective peacekeeping force deployed to Ukraine should include US troops.

The Ukrainian president also clarified that the number of peacekeepers would depend on the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine may not require a foreign peacekeeping contingent if it possesses an enlarged army, sufficient weapons and the necessary funds to maintain it.

