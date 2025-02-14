German couple who murdered two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby appeal life sentence

A German couple who were sentenced by the Mannheim regional court to life in prison for the murder of two Ukrainian women and abduction of a newborn baby have appealed their sentence.

Source: German news magazine Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The court said that the 45-year-old defendant and her 43-year-old husband, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, had appealed the sentence. The date of the appeal hearing has not been specified.

Last month, the couple confessed to the murder of a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman and her 51-year-old mother in order to abduct the younger woman's five-week-old baby.

They explained in court that after several miscarriages and unsuccessful fertility treatments, they planned to kidnap the newborn girl and pose her as their daughter.

Prosecutors say the couple deliberately targeted refugees from Ukraine, they even joined a Telegram group to offer help with translation.

The younger Ukrainian woman was living with her mother and child in a refugee hostel in the southwestern German city of Wiesloch when she met the couple.

On 6 March 2024, they reportedly gave the two Ukrainian refugee women a sedative in a restaurant, after which the man killed them in two strikes with a blunt object. They threw the body of the older woman in a lake and set the body of the mother on fire before leaving for home with the child.

The body of the 27-year-old woman was found by a passerby on the banks of the Rhine River the next day, and on 13 March, police arrested the couple and found the child. The baby was returned to Ukraine and is now under the care of her aunt.

