Murder of Ukrainian woman in Germany: victim's mother found dead

On Wednesday afternoon, police divers discovered the body of a woman in a fishing lake near the German city of Bad Mingolsheim; the woman was the mother of the Ukrainian woman found dead on the Rhine birch two weeks ago.

Source: Bild with reference to the police and prosecutors, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Apparently, this is the missing 51-year-old woman," the report said.

Following the murder of 27-year-old Ukrainian Marharyta, a special commission known as Rampe spent several days looking for the victim's 51-year-old mother, Maryna, involving divers.

Following the discovery of the body in the lake, there is speculation that German Marko O. and his Russian wife Inna, who are currently in custody, murdered Marharyta and her mother in order to kidnap the former’s five-week-old daughter.

"The arrested suspects, who, according to reports, come from the close circle of the murdered women, are seriously suspected of committing a joint premeditated murder in order to conceal the crime," the prosecutor's office and the police said.

Investigators claim the culprits murdered the child's grandmother on 6 March, which was followed by the murder of the child's mother a few hours after that.

Preliminary findings indicate that the death of Maryna S. was caused by external violence. The autopsy results are not yet available.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that a Ukrainian citizen under temporary protection, who lived in a refugee shelter, was found dead in Germany's west.

Later, reports said that her several-week-old daughter was found alive, while her 51-year-old mother was still missing.

A couple detained on suspicion of murdering a 27-year-old Ukrainian citizen in Germany and kidnapping her child may have planned their actions in advance.

