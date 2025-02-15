French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that only Ukraine should lead peace talks, while France will actively support this process.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter)

Details: Macron said that he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he emphasised the importance of Ukraine leading peace talks.

Quote: "I just spoke with President Zelenskyy. If President Trump can truly convince President Putin to stop the aggression against Ukraine, that is great news. Then, it will be the Ukrainians alone who can drive the discussions for a solid and lasting peace. We will help them in this endeavour." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Meanwhile, Macron noted that Europeans need to strengthen their collective security and become more autonomous.

"France will fully play its role in accelerating this process. A stronger and more sovereign Europe, let's make it happen now," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, stating that the main topic was the development of a joint strategy between Ukraine, the US and Europe to achieve a just peace.

Previously, US President Donald Trump refused to recognise Ukraine as an equal participant in peace talks. However, Trump does not believe there is a risk that Zelenskyy’s participation in the talks process will be blocked.

