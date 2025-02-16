Zelenskyy appeals to US on mineral resources: Help us with defence, and we will make money from this together

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that any agreement with the US regarding Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals must include security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Quote: "Help us defend this, and we will make money on this together.

If we are not given the security guarantees from the United States, I believe that the economic treaty will not work. It must all be fair."

Details: The president noted that Ukraine has analysed which rare-earth elements the US imports for its industry.

Quote: "And when we took titanium – that’s one example, titanium – we say that we have titanium in Ukraine, and that is precise information. And it is sufficient for industry for 40 years."

Background:

On 13 February, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in Kyiv to discuss economic cooperation with Ukraine. At that time, Zelenskyy announced that the US had presented Kyiv with the first draft of a "partnership agreement" which envisages investment in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for further aid.

On 14 February, a meeting between Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance in Munich was postponed to give the US the opportunity to work on the partnership memorandum, which Ukraine had finalised and handed over to the Americans.

According to media reports, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare-earth minerals, but Zelenskyy refused to sign the document.

On 15 February, Zelenskyy clarified that Ukraine is not rejecting the mineral resource agreement announced by US President Donald Trump. He said the document was not yet ready for signing.

The White House called Zelenskyy’s decision to refuse to sign the agreement "short-sighted".

