Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed UAVs, causing damage

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv on the night of 16-17 February, and Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, has reported that Russian Shahed UAVs were attacking the city.

Source: Terekhov on social media

Quote from Terekhov: "An explosion occurred in Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that a Shahed-type UAV attacked the Saltivskyi district of the city. The details are being confirmed."

Update: Later, Terekhov reported that a strike by a Russian Shahed-type UAV was recorded in the Kholodnohir'kyi district of Kharkiv in the premises of a house, and a housing was damaged.

Quote from Terekhov: "Early reports indicate that the strike in the Saltivskyi district was near an administrative building. As of now, there are no casualties. Some windows have been smashed in the administrative building and nearby houses. The situation is being clarified.

Three people have already sought medical attention in the Kholodnohirskyi district due to an acute reaction to stress."

