Trump says Zelenskyy will be involved in talks to end war in Ukraine – Fox News

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 February 2025, 00:34
Zelenskyy and Trump in September 2024 in New York, Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved in talks to end the war.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists, as broadcast by Fox News

Details: When asked whether Zelenskyy was expected to participate in the talks, Trump responded affirmatively.

Quote from Trump: "He [Zelenskyy] will be involved, yes." 

Details: Trump did not provide any further information regarding Zelenskyy’s role in the talks.

In addition, as Trump stated, Russian leader Vladimir Putin "wants to stop fighting".

Previously: US President Donald Trump said he believes he could meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "very soon" to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun forming a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
  • Trump said he had tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with leading the negotiations with Russia.
  • Meanwhile, the US president asserted that Ukraine would have a seat at the table in the negotiations on "ending the war".

