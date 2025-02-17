Trump says Zelenskyy will be involved in talks to end war in Ukraine – Fox News

Zelenskyy and Trump in September 2024 in New York, Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved in talks to end the war.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists, as broadcast by Fox News

Details: When asked whether Zelenskyy was expected to participate in the talks, Trump responded affirmatively.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "He [Zelenskyy] will be involved, yes."

Details: Trump did not provide any further information regarding Zelenskyy’s role in the talks.

In addition, as Trump stated, Russian leader Vladimir Putin "wants to stop fighting".

Previously: US President Donald Trump said he believes he could meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "very soon" to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Background:

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun forming a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he had tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with leading the negotiations with Russia.

Meanwhile, the US president asserted that Ukraine would have a seat at the table in the negotiations on "ending the war".

Support UP or become our patron!