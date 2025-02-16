US Secretary of State: European representatives must be involved in Ukraine negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that both Ukraine and European representatives will be involved in the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine once it begins.

Source: Rubio in an interview with CBS News

Quote: "We have to understand, right now there is no process. What we have right now is a call between Putin and President Trump in which both sides expressed an interest in ending this conflict.

I imagine there will be follow-up conversations to figure out what a process to talk about that [negotiations] would look like, and then at that point, perhaps we can begin to share more details.

…Ultimately, it will reach a point when it's real negotiations, and we're not there yet, but if that were to happen, Ukraine will have to be involved, because they're the ones that were invaded, and the Europeans will have to be involved because they have sanctions on Putin and Russia as well and they've contributed to this effort. We're just not there yet. We really aren't, but hopefully we will be, because we'd all like to see this war end."

Background:

On 15 February, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, stated at the Ukrainian Lunch during the Munich Security Conference that the US stance on "peace negotiations" includes Ukraine’s participation but does not see a role for European representatives.

Kellogg described himself as a "realist", saying that while he does not fundamentally oppose the involvement of European politicians in the negotiations, he does not consider it necessary to include those who are "part of the problem".

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun forming a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he had tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with leading the negotiations with Russia.

At the same time, the US president asserted that Ukraine would have a seat at the table in the negotiations on "ending the war".

