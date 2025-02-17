Zelenskyy does not rule out China's participation in peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China could participate in peace negotiations, but stressed that only countries willing to take responsibility for security guarantees, support for Ukraine, and halting Russian aggression should be at the negotiating table.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists, commenting on the negotiations between Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Interfax-Ukraine reported that Zelenskyy was asked whether he would consider the People's Republic of China (PRC) as a participant in the peace process.

Quote: "We have always stated that we are prepared to have serious players participate. However, those willing to accept responsibility for security guarantees, assistance, stopping Putin, and investing in Ukraine's reconstruction will be present at the bargaining table."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that China has started showing interest in pressuring Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Zelenskyy recalled a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, which was also attended by Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President of Ukraine.

Quote: "It is critical that we speak with Chinese authorities to put more pressure on Putin to end the war. I believe we are seeing China's interest for the first time."

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of involving countries of the Global South in pressuring Russia.

Quote: "We cannot be against countries, especially from the Global South, being interested in helping Ukraine and pressuring Russia to end the war. Therefore, I believe this is an important meeting. This meeting could lead to continued dialogue at another level."

Background:

In spring 2024, the Chinese Foreign Ministry branded Russia's war against Ukraine a "Ukraine crisis" and said that there "should be no winners and losers".

On 17 January, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump.

On 21 January, Putin and Xi Jinping held a video call.

On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

On 24 January, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated that China is ready for dialogue with other countries to achieve peace talks and resolve the "conflict".

