Zelenskyy: US saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the rhetoric of the United States is now aimed at pleasing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and speeding up the conclusion of a certain "peace deal".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of territorial concessions to Russia in the upcoming "peace talks," emphasising that Ukraine "will not surrender its territories legally".

He also expressed confidence that the parts of his country that Russia had conquered and annexed in violation of international law would one day become part of Ukraine's national territory again.

"We'll naturally get everything back. Respect for international law will be restored. If not today, then tomorrow," the president said.

Commenting on US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's remarks that reclaiming the 2014 borders is unrealistic for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that the Pentagon chief "should look into the details. I think he needs time to do that."

"The US is saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin. I think that's the crux of the matter. Because they want to please him. Do you know what for? To meet each other halfway and achieve quick success," Zelenskyy noted.

The ceasefire, however, "is not a success," he added.

Background:

Zelenskyy also believes that Ukraine's potential NATO membership must be part of the negotiation process to end the war.

Earlier, he acknowledged that the exchange of territories occupied by Kyiv and Moscow could be a subject of potential peace talks with Russia.

