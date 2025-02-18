Russia attacks Ukraine with 176 drones: 103 downed, 67 go off radar

Ukrainian military downing Russian airborne targets. Photo: Facebook of the Zakhid (West) Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force

The Russian military has attacked Ukraine with 176 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 17 February. A total of 170 drones have been downed.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "As of 09:00, 103 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A total of 67 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russian attack affected Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces of Ukraine.

