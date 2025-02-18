All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Danish PM hints at Denmark's possible participation in allied contingent in Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:02
Danish PM hints at Denmark's possible participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
Mette Frederiksen. Stock photo: Getty Images

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has hinted that her country is considering joining a contingent of allies that could operate in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Financial Times

Details: Frederiksen said she was open to discussing many things, including a potential contingent.

Advertisement:

Quote from Frederiksen: "But I would also like to emphasise that there are really, really many things that need to be clarified before we reach this situation, because we are talking about the safety of our own men and women."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

DenmarkUkrainewarRussia
Advertisement:
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report, video
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
All News
Denmark
Russia is real threat to Europe's security, we need to rearm, Danish PM says
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Danish intelligence: Russia could be ready for war with Europe in five years
RECENT NEWS
13:44
EXPLAINERHow US interference affects elections in Germany and what the debates revealed
13:16
Italian PM is sceptical about sending troops to Ukraine, AFP reports
13:13
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates 1.5 billion for containment structure for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
12:52
Russian FPV drones injure rescue workers, policemen and head of city military administration in Kostiantynivka
12:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles
12:15
Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy
12:13
U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
11:59
Ukraine increases electricity imports after applying power outages
11:59
Euro-Atlantic integration minister expects Ukraine will sign minerals deal with US
11:53
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: