Danish PM hints at Denmark's possible participation in allied contingent in Ukraine

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has hinted that her country is considering joining a contingent of allies that could operate in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Financial Times

Details: Frederiksen said she was open to discussing many things, including a potential contingent.

Quote from Frederiksen: "But I would also like to emphasise that there are really, really many things that need to be clarified before we reach this situation, because we are talking about the safety of our own men and women."

Background:

Earlier, The Washington Post unofficially found out that Europe was ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which about a third were ready to be sent by France.

The UK and Sweden have publicly announced their readiness or potential readiness for such a step.

UK lawmakers from the main parties want to put to a vote Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine as part of the post-war process.

