France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports

French Prime Minister François Bayrou sees parallels between current events and the 1930s and is alarmed by signs of an alliance between the new US president and the Kremlin leader.

Source: European Pravda; BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, citing sources present at Tuesday's government meeting

Details: Bayrou allegedly said that the meeting of European leaders held the day before at the Élysée Palace "did not reduce fears". In his opinion, current events evoke parallels with the thirties of the last century, and "for the first time since 1945, war can come to Europe, to us".

Advertisement:

Quote from François Bayrou: "We can see an unthinkable alliance between Putin and Trump, which will marginalise Europe."

More details: The PM also expressed his regret at the EU's weakness in this situation.

Background:

The emergency summit on 17 February was attended by the leaders of the largest EU states, the UK, eight countries in total, the NATO Secretary General and the EU leadership. Some capitals expressed their disappointment at not being invited.

Macron initiated the meeting after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

On 18 February, the President of the European Commission met with Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. She stressed, among other things, that Europe's contribution to supporting Ukraine should not be seen as less than the US's.

Support UP or become our patron!