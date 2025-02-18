Zelenskyy: No side will win the war on battlefield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that neither Russia nor Ukraine is currently capable of winning the war on the battlefield. However, he emphasized that a transition to a diplomatic resolution of the war must guarantee a just peace for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 18 February

Quote: "It seems clear that no side will win this war with weapons on the battlefield. Russia wanted this, but couldn’t achieve it, and no one believed in Ukraine, but it proved itself and defended its independence. It hasn’t been easy, at a high cost, with the lives of its people and soldiers.

This means that a transition to diplomacy should happen, but it must lead to a just peace.

I want to draw your attention to the fact that none of the players who are talking about negotiations today... no one is talking about releasing prisoners of war."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine, more than anyone, wants the war to end, but it must be done fairly: "No one should decide anything behind our back".

He also mentioned that Ukraine was not invited to the meeting between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia on 18 February: "It was a surprise for us". Zelenskyy said that he learned all the information from the media.

Zelenskyy emphasises the importance of security guarantees. He believes that NATO countries, Europe, and the United States could give Ukraine confidence in strong guarantees and NATO membership, but Ukraine does not "hear such support from the US today".

Quote: "We know that they and a few other European partners do not support our NATO membership. I believe this is a strong desire of Russia. They align in that. In this case, security guarantees that can work are a strong Ukrainian army and the possible presence of troops from other European countries."

Details: Zelenskyy clarified that he is referring not only to the EU, but to all of Europe. In particular, he highlighted this topic during a meeting with the President of Türkiye. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine might discuss the topic of the peacekeeping contingent, but there has been no progress so far.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will never legally accept the Ukrainian territories taken by Russia: the eastern regions and Crimea.

Background:

The Russia-US talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 18 February lasted four and a half hours. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

On 17 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine would not participate in the negotiations in Saudi Arabia and would not recognise any agreements about Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.

The US and Russia propose a three-stage peace plan that includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and then the signing of a final agreement.

