All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: No side will win the war on battlefield

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 18 February 2025, 17:00
Zelenskyy: No side will win the war on battlefield
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that neither Russia nor Ukraine is currently capable of winning the war on the battlefield. However, he emphasized that a transition to a diplomatic resolution of the war must guarantee a just peace for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 18 February

Quote: "It seems clear that no side will win this war with weapons on the battlefield. Russia wanted this, but couldn’t achieve it, and no one believed in Ukraine, but it proved itself and defended its independence. It hasn’t been easy, at a high cost, with the lives of its people and soldiers.

Advertisement:

This means that a transition to diplomacy should happen, but it must lead to a just peace.

I want to draw your attention to the fact that none of the players who are talking about negotiations today... no one is talking about releasing prisoners of war."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine, more than anyone, wants the war to end, but it must be done fairly: "No one should decide anything behind our back".

He also mentioned that Ukraine was not invited to the meeting between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia on 18 February: "It was a surprise for us". Zelenskyy said that he learned all the information from the media.

Zelenskyy emphasises the importance of security guarantees. He believes that NATO countries, Europe, and the United States could give Ukraine confidence in strong guarantees and NATO membership, but Ukraine does not "hear such support from the US today".

Quote: "We know that they and a few other European partners do not support our NATO membership. I believe this is a strong desire of Russia. They align in that. In this case, security guarantees that can work are a strong Ukrainian army and the possible presence of troops from other European countries."

Details: Zelenskyy clarified that he is referring not only to the EU, but to all of Europe. In particular, he highlighted this topic during a meeting with the President of Türkiye. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine might discuss the topic of the peacekeeping contingent, but there has been no progress so far.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will never legally accept the Ukrainian territories taken by Russia: the eastern regions and Crimea.

Background: 

  • The Russia-US talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 18 February lasted four and a half hours. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
  • On 17 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine would not participate in the negotiations in Saudi Arabia and would not recognise any agreements about Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.
  • The US and Russia propose a three-stage peace plan that includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and then the signing of a final agreement.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyynegotiationswar
Advertisement:
Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko may be stripped of influence over International Investment Bank
Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
Ukrainian boxer Usyk to defend thesis for a law degree
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy compares blocking of Ukraine's NATO accession to US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin
RECENT NEWS
18:55
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how Russia is upgrading Shaheds and other attack drones – photos
18:34
EXPLAINERWhy Poland's attitude toward Ukrainians is changing and whether it can be reversed
18:31
Russia began mass deportation of Ukrainian children six days before full-scale war started
18:19
Saudi Arabia wanted Ukrainians at talks, but US and Russia were opposed
17:56
European Commission suggests EU take sanctions against Russia into its own hands amid recent US statements
17:54
Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko may be stripped of influence over International Investment Bank
17:00
Zelenskyy: No side will win the war on battlefield
16:56
Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting
16:50
Trump administration says it speaks to Ukraine and Europe daily
16:30
Zelenskyy compares blocking of Ukraine's NATO accession to US withdrawal from Afghanistan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: