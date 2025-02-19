All Sections
Lithuanian president presents Europe with action plan to support Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 18:54
Lithuanian president presents Europe with action plan to support Ukraine
Gitanas Nausėda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called on European states to take immediate action to support Ukraine and strengthen the continent’s security.

Source: Nausėda on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda stressed that European states "must act now to support Ukraine and boost Europe's security". He outlined his action plan, which includes:

  • real security guarantees for Ukraine – "NATO membership must stay on the table";
  • holding Russia accountable for war crimes and maintaining sanctions until aggression ends;
  • immediate funding for arms and €10 billion for Ukraine’s defence industry;
  • seizing frozen Russian assets and imposing tariffs on Russian and Belarusian import;
  • fast-tracking Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Quote: "Ukraine’s security is part of European security. Let’s act together."

Background:

  • Earlier, Reuters reported that France plans to hold a second summit on Wednesday, 19 February, to discuss Ukraine and European security.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the meeting after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

