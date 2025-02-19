Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
US Vice President JD Vance has criticised the absence of elections in Ukraine during martial law, calling the refusal to hold them amidst the war "preposterous".
Source: Vance in an interview with The National Pulse, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "I think that it’s a little rich for some of our European friends to attack Donald Trump for suggesting that Ukraine should have elections when they say that this is a war for democracy.
How can you attack elections when your entire framing for the war in Ukraine is that it’s a war for democracy? I just think it’s ridiculous.
And, of course, the United States had a civil war. We had an election in, of course, at the, at the end of as scheduled. You know, Churchill found out that he lost. As I understand it, he found out that he lost the British election at Potsdam."
Details: Vance considers the idea that elections cannot be held during war "preposterous".
Quote: "And the President [Trump – ed.] has made very clear that he thinks that should happen. So, you know, that is, that is American policy. And I think it’s. It’s pretty simple and straightforward."
Background:
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating among Ukrainians was only 4%.
- The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
- Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
