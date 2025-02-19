All Sections
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 20:56
Stock photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance has criticised the absence of elections in Ukraine during martial law, calling the refusal to hold them amidst the war "preposterous".

Source: Vance in an interview with The National Pulse, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I think that it’s a little rich for some of our European friends to attack Donald Trump for suggesting that Ukraine should have elections when they say that this is a war for democracy.

How can you attack elections when your entire framing for the war in Ukraine is that it’s a war for democracy? I just think it’s ridiculous.

And, of course, the United States had a civil war. We had an election in, of course, at the, at the end of as scheduled. You know, Churchill found out that he lost. As I understand it, he found out that he lost the British election at Potsdam."

Details: Vance considers the idea that elections cannot be held during war "preposterous".

Quote: "And the President [Trump – ed.] has made very clear that he thinks that should happen. So, you know, that is, that is American policy. And I think it’s. It’s pretty simple and straightforward." 

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating among Ukrainians was only 4%.
  • The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

