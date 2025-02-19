All Sections
Trump's envoy meets with Ukraine's military command in Kyiv, set to see Zelenskyy on Thursday

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 21:47
Trump's envoy meets with Ukraine's military command in Kyiv, set to see Zelenskyy on Thursday
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, who is currently visiting Ukraine, has already held meetings with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the heads of intelligence and secret services.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "General Kellogg is already in Kyiv. He has already met with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, with our heads of intelligence and secret services, as well as with the head of my Office [Andrii Yermak – ed.]."

Details: Zelenskyy did not disclose details of the meetings. He added that he plans to meet with Kellogg on Thursday. 

Quote: "It is crucial for us that the meeting and our overall cooperation with America be constructive. Together with America and Europe, peace can be more secure; and that is our goal." 

Background

  • Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 19 February. Commenting on his visit to Kyiv, Kellogg said this "is a chance to have good potential talks". 
  • Quote from Kellogg: "We are listening. We understand the need for security guarantees … And part of my mission is to sit and listen … [Then] go back to the United States, talk to President Trump, Secretary Rubio and the rest of the team, just to ensure that we get this one right."
  • Zelenskyy wanted Kellogg to personally visit the contact line. "I think he will not refuse," he stated.

