Trump's envoy meets with Ukraine's military command in Kyiv, set to see Zelenskyy on Thursday

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, who is currently visiting Ukraine, has already held meetings with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the heads of intelligence and secret services.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "General Kellogg is already in Kyiv. He has already met with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, with our heads of intelligence and secret services, as well as with the head of my Office [Andrii Yermak – ed.]."

Details: Zelenskyy did not disclose details of the meetings. He added that he plans to meet with Kellogg on Thursday.

Quote: "It is crucial for us that the meeting and our overall cooperation with America be constructive. Together with America and Europe, peace can be more secure; and that is our goal."

Background:

Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 19 February. Commenting on his visit to Kyiv, Kellogg said this "is a chance to have good potential talks".

Quote from Kellogg: "We are listening. We understand the need for security guarantees … And part of my mission is to sit and listen … [Then] go back to the United States, talk to President Trump, Secretary Rubio and the rest of the team, just to ensure that we get this one right."

Zelenskyy wanted Kellogg to personally visit the contact line. "I think he will not refuse," he stated.

