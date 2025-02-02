Putin claims European politicians will bow to Trump and "wag their tails"

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed that the newly elected US president, Donald Trump, will soon "restore order" in relations with European elites, whom he predicts will "stand by his side and wag their tails obediently".

Source: Putin in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, excerpt shared on Zarubin's Telegram channel

Details: Putin believes there is currently "some fuss" between Trump and European political elites. He said that since the administration of former president Joe Biden, "nothing has changed", alleging that European politicians "used to happily follow any orders from Washington".

Advertisement:

Putin accused European politicians of "fighting" against Trump and interfering in US domestic politics. He suggested that they were disoriented by Trump's victory, as Biden was "mentally more comfortable for them" due to his differing views on what is right and wrong.

Quote: "But I assure you: Trump, with his character and determination, will restore order there quickly. And all of them – mark my words, this will happen soon – will stand obediently and wag their tails at their master. Everything will fall into place."

Background:

Advertisement:

On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed his intention to meet with Putin to negotiate an end to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

On 24 January, Putin expressed a desire to hold talks with Trump, stating his interest in discussing "topics of mutual concern for Moscow and Washington".

On 1 February, Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for the Russo-Ukraine war, announced that the US has a "good, solid plan" for further action to end the war.

Trump indicated that preparations are underway for his conversation with Putin, where they plan to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine. He also suggested that he could achieve "something significant" with Putin to resolve the war.

Support UP or become our patron!