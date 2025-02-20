Russia launches 14 missiles and 161 drones overnight: air defence downs 80 UAVs

On the night of 19-20 February, the Russians launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure: 14 missiles and 161 drones were used in total; 158 UAVs disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched missiles at Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote from the Air Force: "A total of 14 missiles were used: cruise missiles – X-101/X-55cm (launched from Volgograd Oblast, Russia), Kalibr/Iskander-K (launched from the Black Sea/Crimea); ballistic missiles – Iskander-M/KN-23 (launched from Voronezh Oblast, Russia). Information on the results of combat operations and the consequences of the missile attack is not disclosed".

More details: The Russians have also launched 161 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other decoy drones in Ukraine. As of 10:00, 80 drones had been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Another 78 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar, with no collateral damage recorded.

Quote from the Air Force: "The Russian attack has affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv oblasts. In Kherson Oblast, a Russian guided aerial bomb partially destroyed the entryway to a multi-storey building; there are victims, and rescue operations are underway."

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's air and defence forces.

