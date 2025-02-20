All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: debris damages houses and cars in two districts – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 February 2025, 11:25
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: debris damages houses and cars in two districts – photos
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A high-rise building and 12 houses, as well as 5 cars, have been damaged as a result of the fall of Russian drone debris in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Eight houses and four cars were damaged in Bila Tserkva district. Windows and doors were smashed, and roofs and facades were damaged. Glass in the apartments of a residential building was also smashed.

Advertisement:

Four houses, a car and outbuildings were damaged in Vyshhorod district."

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration added that no strikes on critical infrastructure were recorded, and there were no casualties. 

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The authorities also noted that all affected homeowners would be provided with the necessary assistance.    

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: On the morning of 20 February, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine: a total of 14 missiles and 161 drones were used. It was noted that 158 UAVs did not reach their targets (disappeared from radar). 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastdronesair defence
Advertisement:
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
Senator Sanders: Trump lies about Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Europe while cosying up to Putin – video
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Air defence forces respond to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos
RECENT NEWS
14:30
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
14:18
Russian strike on Kherson apartment block: dead man retrieved from under rubble
14:18
Poll shows 63% of Ukrainians oppose any elections until end of war
14:00
Ukraine's spy chief: I believe we will reach a ceasefire this year
13:59
Russian forces capture Sverdlikovo in Kursk Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast
13:55
Ukraine's emergency services still dealing with aftermath six days since Russian drone attack on Chornobyl nuclear plant – photos
13:52
Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men – photos
13:25
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to spend over US$1 billion on First-Person View drones this year
13:06
Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine
12:46
Bank owned by Ukraine's fifth president may be deprived of another licence due to sanctions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: