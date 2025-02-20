Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: debris damages houses and cars in two districts – photos
A high-rise building and 12 houses, as well as 5 cars, have been damaged as a result of the fall of Russian drone debris in Kyiv Oblast.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Eight houses and four cars were damaged in Bila Tserkva district. Windows and doors were smashed, and roofs and facades were damaged. Glass in the apartments of a residential building was also smashed.
Four houses, a car and outbuildings were damaged in Vyshhorod district."
Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration added that no strikes on critical infrastructure were recorded, and there were no casualties.
The authorities also noted that all affected homeowners would be provided with the necessary assistance.
Background: On the morning of 20 February, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine: a total of 14 missiles and 161 drones were used. It was noted that 158 UAVs did not reach their targets (disappeared from radar).
