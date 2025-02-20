All Sections
Ukraine's emergency services still dealing with aftermath six days since Russian drone attack on Chornobyl nuclear plant – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 February 2025, 13:55
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack on the CNPP. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to work on partially opening the structures of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (СNPP) containment structure and dealing with smouldering after the Russian UAV attack on 14 February.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Firefighters use drones with thermal imagers to constantly monitor the situation and identify possible new sites of fire.

The radiation background at the CNPP remains within normal limits, the State Emergency Service emphasises.

 
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack on the CNPP
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast
 
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack on the CNPP
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian strike drone carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. Early estimates had suggested that the damage to the shelter is significant, the president said.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion had occurred at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. The drone hit the roof of the new containment structure that protects the destroyed Unit No 4.
  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that after a Russian drone attacked the containment structure of Chornobyl NPP Unit No 4, the radiation level had remained within normal limits.

