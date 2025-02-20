US presents Ukraine with revised "mineral deal" addressing some of Kyiv's concerns, reports Axios

The United States has presented Ukraine with a new version of the mineral development agreement that incorporates some of Kyiv's concerns and has a higher likelihood of being signed.

Source: Axios, citing five sources in Ukraine and the US, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Axios sources report that negotiations on the "minerals agreement" have been ongoing between the Ukrainian and American sides in recent days and the US has presented an updated draft that removes certain provisions that had raised concerns in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

One source specified that clauses subjecting the agreement to the jurisdiction of New York courts had been removed.

"There was significant improvement in the recent draft and it is in conformity with Ukrainian law," the source told Axios.

The same source revealed that several of Zelenskyy’s aides have urged him to sign the revised proposal to avoid further confrontation with Trump and allow him to justify continued US support for Ukraine.

A White House representative, speaking to Axios, stated: "This is a negotiation. And in a negotiation, you negotiate. Ukraine wants to negotiate minerals, so we're talking about it."

Background:

According to media reports, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare earth mineral resources. However, President Zelenskyy refused to sign the agreement.

In recent days, this has led to sharp remarks from Trump, who notably called Zelenskyy "a dictator without elections".

Reports suggest that the US administration may attempt to reach a simplified mineral agreement with Ukraine to speed up the process, with detailed terms to be discussed later.

Following a meeting with Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg on 20 February, Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness for "a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!