Zelenskyy: Meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg "restores hope"

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 21 February 2025, 02:12
Zelenskyy: Meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg restores hope
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his recent meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, as one that "restores hope".

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "General Kellogg – a meeting that restores hope. We need strong agreements with the United States – agreements that will truly work. I gave instructions to work swiftly and very sensibly. Economy and security must always go hand in hand, and the details of the agreements matter – the better they are structured, the greater the results."

"With General Kellogg, we discussed the frontline situation, the need to release all our prisoners held in Russia, and the necessity of a reliable and clear system of security guarantees – one that ensures this war will never return and that Russians will never again destroy lives. We all need peace – Ukraine, Europe, America, everyone in the world."

Previously: Zelenskyy described his meeting with Kellogg as "a good discussion", during which they discussed the battlefield situation, effective security guarantees and the agreement on rare earth minerals.

Background:

  • NBC News suggests that Donald Trump's administration proposed that Ukraine give the US 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals, a deal that President Zelenskyy has refused to sign.
  • Recently, this has prompted harsh comments from Trump, who notably referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections".
  • Reuters suggests that the US presidential administration may seek to finalise a simplified minerals agreement with Ukraine to expedite the process, with detailed terms to be negotiated later.

