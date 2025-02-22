Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin need to "get together" to end the war – DW

US President Donald Trump has stated during the swearing-in ceremony of the new secretary of commerce that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy must work together to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Deutsche Welle

Details: Trump emphasised during the ceremony in Washington that Russia is interested in signing an agreement and that talks between Washington and Moscow will begin on 25 February in Saudi Arabia.

Quote from Trump: "I think that President Putin and President Zelenskyy are going to have to get together. Because you know what? We want to stop killing millions of people." [NB: Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Vladimir Putin as a president – ed.]

Details: Trump also denied media reports about his alleged intention to visit Moscow on 9 May for the celebrations of the so-called Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

In addition, he stated that a deal with Ukraine concerning mineral resources is close to completion, repeating comments made a few hours earlier by his National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Background:

Axios reported that US and Ukrainian officials negotiated all night until Friday morning in an attempt to conclude the minerals deal and stop relations between Kyiv and Washington from deteriorating.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for a fair outcome in the agreement between the US and Ukraine in his video address on 21 February.

Reuters reported that Russia might agree to the use of US$300 billion of its frozen assets in Europe to rebuild Ukraine but would insist that part of the money be used to rebuild the territories it currently controls (about 20% of Ukraine).

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump believes that Zelenskyy is not very important in talks to end the war in Ukraine.

