After talking with US secretary of state, Polish foreign minister believes US interested in lasting peace in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Washington, DC, on Friday, 21 February, after which he said that "it was a meaningful conversation between close allies" where the Russo-Ukrainian war was also discussed.

Source: European Pravda with reference to RMF FM, a Polish radio station

Details: At the beginning of the meeting, Rubio and Sikorski shook hands and took pictures, but, in a break with usual practice, did not make any statements. They also did not answer questions from journalists, including who the United States considers to be the aggressor in the war.

When asked about the US tactics in relation to the war, Sikorski said that he "got the impression that the US is interested in a lasting peace".

Regarding possible security guarantees for Kyiv, he said the goal is for "Ukraine to be able to decide its own future," the news outlet PAP added. Meanwhile, Sikorski said that the issue of deploying European troops in Ukraine was not raised in his conversation with Rubio.

The Polish foreign minister also confirmed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, which was previously announced by the Polish media.

Background: It was reported earlier that Sikorski had taken a Russian Shahed attack drone shot down by Ukrainian forces to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the United States.

