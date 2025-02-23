Ukrainian President's Office chief reports constructive talks with US on mineral resources agreement

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has reported a constructive round of negotiations with the US side regarding an agreement on granting Washington a share of the country's mineral resources.

Source: Yermak on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yermak stated that the talks involved Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

Advertisement:

The US was represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, their teams and a representative from US Vice President JD Vance's team.

Quote from Yermak: "We are making progress in our work. We are having a constructive discussion. The US is our partner, and we are grateful to the American people, grateful for bipartisan support – you have been with us for all three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

Background:

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, stated that he expects Ukraine to sign an agreement on the use of Ukraine’s natural resources as early as this week.

According to Axios, US and Ukrainian officials had been negotiating all night into Friday morning in an attempt to reach a deal on minerals and stem the deterioration in relations between Kyiv and Washington.

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated on 21 February that Zelenskyy is expected to sign the agreement soon.

However, Sky News reports that President Zelenskyy is currently not ready to sign the deal due to "problematic issues" in its current version.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!