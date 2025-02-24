Peace in Ukraine may be more dangerous than ongoing war, says Danish PM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the US government is currently creating "a lot of uncertainty" about the war in Ukraine, NATO and Europe and expressed doubt that the Russian leader wants peace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DR, a Danish public-service radio and television broadcasting company

Quote from Frederiksen: "I don't feel as confident about the Americans as I have in the past... But I think everyone is surprised by the speed with which uncertainty has been created on the American side, and we have to respond to that."

Details: Commenting on the efforts of the United States and President Trump to end the war in Ukraine, the Danish official said she did not trust Putin and his intentions and did not think that "he wants peace in Ukraine".

Quote from Frederiksen: "I understand that many people think that a peaceful solution or a ceasefire sounds like a good idea, but we run the risk that peace in Ukraine is actually [could be - ed.] more dangerous than the war that is going on now."

Background:

The Danish prime minister is among those who arrived in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (about US$113 million).

