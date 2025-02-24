All Sections
Russia hints to US that they will start fighting again in case of short-term ceasefire with Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 24 February 2025, 10:28
Russia hints to US that they will start fighting again in case of short-term ceasefire with Ukraine
Moscow, Russia. Photo: Getty Images collage

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated in an interview conducted for Russian propaganda media outlets that Russia wants a long-term peace agreement on Ukraine that addresses the "root causes of the conflict" rather than a quick US-backed ceasefire followed by a quick resumption of hostilities.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ryabkov's interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We can reasonably recognise the desire of the American side to move towards a quick ceasefire.

But... a ceasefire without a long-term settlement is a path to a rapid resumption of hostilities and a renewal of the conflict with even more serious consequences, including for Russian-American relations. We do not want this."

Details: Ryabkov said that Moscow seeks to conclude an agreement regarding Ukraine that would stand the test of time.

According to Ryabkov, last week's Russian-American talks in Riyadh, which resulted in Moscow agreeing to work on restoring bilateral ties and preparing for talks on Ukraine, did not bring more clarity to US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff previously said that the US side had come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • On 18 February, a meeting of top Russian and US officials took place in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine's participation. The parties agreed to "address irritants" to bilateral relationship and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

