Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said after talks in Ankara that Russia would stop fighting in Ukraine only when, in the Kremlin's view, the negotiations to end the war "yield a firm, sustainable result" that would be acceptable to Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The president [Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin] has clearly stated that we [Russia] are ready to negotiate with Ukraine, with Europe, with any representatives who would like to help achieve peace in a spirit of goodwill. But we will stop the fighting only when these negotiations yield a firm, sustainable result that is acceptable to the Russian Federation... Of course, the realities on the ground must be taken into account." [NB: Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Vladimir Putin as a president – ed.]

Details: Lavrov praised the "position of the United States", which "has been stated consistently". "It does not call for just immediately 'making peace', leaving the line of contact and then thinking about what to do – we have always stressed that this option will not suit us," he noted.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, said earlier that Washington had come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement to resolve the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

On 18 February, a meeting between senior Russian and US officials took place in Saudi Arabia without the participation of Ukraine. The parties agreed to "address irritants" to bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

