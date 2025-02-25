Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that the approval rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is allegedly half that of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet, citing Putin in an interview with Russian propagandists

Quote from Putin: "It doesn't matter what his rating is: four or however many percent. His rating is half that of Zaluzhnyi. Zelenskyy has no chance of winning new elections."

Details: Putin also said that he allegedly does not oppose "preserving Ukraine's statehood", but it is important to him that "Ukraine is not used to threaten Moscow".

Meanwhile, he called Zelenskyy a "toxic figure for Ukraine".

Quote from Putin: "He [Zelenskyy] has cornered himself by banning talks with Russia. He is avoiding talks because otherwise, he would have to lift martial law and immediately go to elections. We are interested in Zelenskyy remaining in power – he is undermining the regime."

US President Donald Trump supports Russia’s demands for holding presidential elections in Ukraine. He also added: "I hate to say it, but he [Zelenskyy] is down at 4% approval rating".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded toTrump’s claim that his support among Ukrainians is 4%. He pointed out that according to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll, his approval rating is 57%.

Background: Russian leader Vladimir Putin also declared his readiness to cooperate with foreign partners in the field of rare-earth metals in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

