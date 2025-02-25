Russian 25 February attack: Ukrainian air defence downs 6 missiles and 133 drones

Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine with 7 cruise missiles, 213 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs on the night of 24-25 February. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 139 airborne targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media

Details: Starting from 19:00 on 24 February, the Russians carried out the attack with 213 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. They were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. In addition, Russian troops also launched seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft.

As of 11:00 on 25 February, 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 133 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

A total of 79 decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Meanwhile, Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts suffered from the Russian attack.

