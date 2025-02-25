Russians occupy village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainians push them back from Uspenivka

The village of Zaporizhzhia on a map. Screenshot: DeepState

Russian troops occupied the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, and Ukraine’s defence forces pushed back the Russians near the village of Uspenivka.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces drove the enemy back from Uspenivka. The enemy occupied Zaporizhzhia (Donetsk Oblast) and advanced near Skudne and Novoocheretuvate."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the project analysts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress near the village of Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians advanced near Skudne and Novoocheretuvate, which are near Velyka Novosilka.

Background:

On 17 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Sribne in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near several settlements in the region.

On 19 February, it was reported that the Russians had captured Dachne and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On 24 February, the project updated the maps and reported that the Russians had advanced in Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, with the village in the "grey zone".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!