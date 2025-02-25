All Sections
Russians occupy village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainians push them back from Uspenivka

Stepan Haftko, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 25 February 2025, 14:11
The village of Zaporizhzhia on a map. Screenshot: DeepState

Russian troops occupied the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast, and Ukraine’s defence forces pushed back the Russians near the village of Uspenivka. 

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces drove the enemy back from Uspenivka. The enemy occupied Zaporizhzhia (Donetsk Oblast) and advanced near Skudne and Novoocheretuvate."

Details: According to the project analysts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress near the village of Uspenivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

The Russians advanced near Skudne and Novoocheretuvate, which are near Velyka Novosilka. 

Background: 

