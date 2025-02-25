All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 14:44
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
Vidmak unmanned aerial system. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has codified and approved for military use the Vidmak ("Witcher") unmanned aerial system, whose high-speed FPV drones are capable of intercepting Russian wheeled vehicles.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Vidmak is manufactured at a Ukrainian company. The system has been developed based on the combat experience of our troops. Most components are domestically produced."

Advertisement:

Details: The ministry stated that the high-speed and manoeuvrable drones of this system can overtake any Russian wheeled vehicle. The Vidmak has compact dimensions but can carry a munition powerful enough to destroy armoured vehicles and fortified enemy positions.

The UAV operates both day and night, detecting and identifying enemy equipment.

Background:

  • On 27 December, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry codified and approved the use of the Ukrainian-developed Ravlyk robotic platform for the Armed Forces.
  • On 25 December 2024, the Defence Ministry authorised the domestic Shchedryk unmanned aerial system for military supply.
  • On 13 February, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry authorised the use of various modifications of Spextr ground robotic systems in defence forces units, assigning them a broad range of tasks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of DefenceweaponsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's Defence Ministry establishes Digital Army company
U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
Ukraine's Defence Ministry dismisses Utiushev, head of key digital weapon development
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
19:25
International Olympic Committee pressures skiing and biathlon federations to allow Russian athletes to compete
19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
18:51
Ukraine to establish AI-assisted demining test site
18:45
Slovak National Party demands apology from Fico for supporting Ukraine at UN
18:36
Albania joins Ukrainian military training programme in UK
18:19
Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast
18:18
EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: