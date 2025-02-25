Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has codified and approved for military use the Vidmak ("Witcher") unmanned aerial system, whose high-speed FPV drones are capable of intercepting Russian wheeled vehicles.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Vidmak is manufactured at a Ukrainian company. The system has been developed based on the combat experience of our troops. Most components are domestically produced."

Advertisement:

Details: The ministry stated that the high-speed and manoeuvrable drones of this system can overtake any Russian wheeled vehicle. The Vidmak has compact dimensions but can carry a munition powerful enough to destroy armoured vehicles and fortified enemy positions.

The UAV operates both day and night, detecting and identifying enemy equipment.

Background:

On 27 December, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry codified and approved the use of the Ukrainian-developed Ravlyk robotic platform for the Armed Forces.

On 25 December 2024, the Defence Ministry authorised the domestic Shchedryk unmanned aerial system for military supply.

On 13 February, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry authorised the use of various modifications of Spextr ground robotic systems in defence forces units, assigning them a broad range of tasks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!