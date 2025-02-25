Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has codified and approved for military use the Vidmak ("Witcher") unmanned aerial system, whose high-speed FPV drones are capable of intercepting Russian wheeled vehicles.
Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine
Quote: "The Vidmak is manufactured at a Ukrainian company. The system has been developed based on the combat experience of our troops. Most components are domestically produced."
Details: The ministry stated that the high-speed and manoeuvrable drones of this system can overtake any Russian wheeled vehicle. The Vidmak has compact dimensions but can carry a munition powerful enough to destroy armoured vehicles and fortified enemy positions.
The UAV operates both day and night, detecting and identifying enemy equipment.
Background:
- On 27 December, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry codified and approved the use of the Ukrainian-developed Ravlyk robotic platform for the Armed Forces.
- On 25 December 2024, the Defence Ministry authorised the domestic Shchedryk unmanned aerial system for military supply.
- On 13 February, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry authorised the use of various modifications of Spextr ground robotic systems in defence forces units, assigning them a broad range of tasks.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!