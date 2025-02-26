Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister

French Finance Minister Éric Lombard expects the United States to support European troops in maintaining peace in Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement is reached.

Source: European Pravda, citing French Finance Minister Éric Lombard in an interview with Bloomberg Television

The UK, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee the ceasefire, Lombard said in Cape Town, where he is attending a meeting of G20 finance ministers.

Quote: "We want this ceasefire to be guaranteed, guaranteed by European countries with American back-up. On that, President Trump said he would agree."

"If we want a ceasefire to be respected, we need US backup. I believe the Americans have agreed to do that."

Details: Earlier this week, Lombard and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Washington to discuss Ukraine and trade with their US counterparts, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Lombard is attending a meeting of finance ministers from leading countries, despite the fact that the US and Argentina decided to skip the event after Trump publicly argued with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over national land laws, equality policies and the war in the Gaza Strip.

French officials said that Lombard aims to reaffirm his country's commitment to multilateralism and demonstrate European unity amid Trump's attack on the world order.

Background:

On 24 February, Trump publicly supported the deployment of European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine and admitted that the United States could provide them with some support.

However, according to media reports, Trump did not give French President Macron any specific commitments to support the European contingent.

