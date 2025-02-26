All Sections
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump on 28 February

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 26 February 2025, 21:11
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is preparing for talks with the United States on 28 February.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 26 February

Quote: "Today, there was a lot of international work. Our teams are working with the United States; we are preparing for negotiations as early as this Friday. The agreement with America. Support for our state and people. Guarantees of peace and security – this is the key to ensuring that Russia will no longer destroy the lives of other nations. I will meet with President Trump. For me and for all of us in the world, it is crucial that America’s assistance is not stopped. Strength is essential on the path to peace."

Details: Zelenskyy added that his team is analysing the level of support from each partner, stating that Kyiv is assessing "what is irreplaceable, what can be replaced".

"We are working to ensure that Ukrainian positions are protected under any circumstances. And this is one of the key conditions for the diplomacy we need – for the right diplomacy that will guarantee peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump announced that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, would arrive in Washington on 28 February to sign an agreement on mineral development in Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy reported that his visit to the US could take place on 28 February.
  • He indicated that he is seeking to discuss a framework agreement on minerals and security guarantees with Donald Trump in Washington.

