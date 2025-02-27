All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kremlin orders its media not to praise Trump in case talks with US fail

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 14:11
Kremlin orders its media not to praise Trump in case talks with US fail
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Against the backdrop of warming relations between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin has instructed its propaganda media "not to personally praise" US President Donald Trump in case negotiations with him do not yield results.

Source: The Moscow Times Telegram channel; Russian online news outlet Verstka

Details: Amid improving relations between Russia and the US, the administration of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin has recommended that propaganda outlets avoid excessive praise for Trump, instead portraying him as "a person wise enough to respond to Russia’s outstretched hand". This was reported by Verstka citing several sources within pro-government media and a source close to the Kremlin.

Advertisement:

Quote from the source: "If the negotiations lead nowhere, we [the Russian authorities – ed.] can always say: we tried, we did our best."

Details: One of the sources said that Russian media have been instructed to cover the contact between Putin and Trump’s teams in a positive light, emphasising that negotiations are being conducted with a politician who has been "persecuted" both in the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, journalists have been prohibited from making promises about ending the war or specifying any deadlines. The Kremlin has demanded a "balanced" portrayal of Trump to avoid excessive praise. One senior executive of a pro-government media outlet described the strategy as a "minefield", leading to a cautious approach in reporting.

Background:

  • On 26 February, Trump vowed to seek a deal to "end the war" in Ukraine that works for both sides.
  • Later, Trump stated that Putin would be forced to make certain concessions as part of a "war settlement" in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaTrumpnegotiationsUSA
Advertisement:
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
All News
Russia
Moscow-Washington talks on embassies begin in Istanbul, Russia says
Less embezzlement in Russian Armed Forces following defence minister Shoigu's removal, Ukraine's spy chief reports
Russian students unwittingly draw emblem of Ukraine's forces to celebrate Day of Russian Special Operations Forces
RECENT NEWS
16:29
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
16:07
Zelenskyy meets with Irish Taoiseach Martin at Dublin airport – video
15:57
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:09
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
15:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021
14:56
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
14:43
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Ukraine's fate will not be decided without it
14:33
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
14:22
Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: