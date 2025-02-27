Kremlin orders its media not to praise Trump in case talks with US fail

Against the backdrop of warming relations between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin has instructed its propaganda media "not to personally praise" US President Donald Trump in case negotiations with him do not yield results.

Source: The Moscow Times Telegram channel; Russian online news outlet Verstka

Details: Amid improving relations between Russia and the US, the administration of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin has recommended that propaganda outlets avoid excessive praise for Trump, instead portraying him as "a person wise enough to respond to Russia’s outstretched hand". This was reported by Verstka citing several sources within pro-government media and a source close to the Kremlin.

Quote from the source: "If the negotiations lead nowhere, we [the Russian authorities – ed.] can always say: we tried, we did our best."

Details: One of the sources said that Russian media have been instructed to cover the contact between Putin and Trump’s teams in a positive light, emphasising that negotiations are being conducted with a politician who has been "persecuted" both in the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, journalists have been prohibited from making promises about ending the war or specifying any deadlines. The Kremlin has demanded a "balanced" portrayal of Trump to avoid excessive praise. One senior executive of a pro-government media outlet described the strategy as a "minefield", leading to a cautious approach in reporting.

Background:

On 26 February, Trump vowed to seek a deal to "end the war" in Ukraine that works for both sides.

Later, Trump stated that Putin would be forced to make certain concessions as part of a "war settlement" in Ukraine.

