Russia attacks Ukraine with 208 drones: 107 downed, 97 disappear from radar

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 February 2025, 09:27
Russia attacks Ukraine with 208 drones: 107 downed, 97 disappear from radar
A Shahed drone that was shot down. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces have launched 208 Shahed attack UAVs and various decoy drones against Ukraine since the evening of 27 February. A total of 204 failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, 107 Shahed strike drones and other UAVs have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A total of 97 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The attack affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Reports indicate that the Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups.

