All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 February 2025, 12:32
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
A decoy drone. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russian forces have been relentlessly launching numerous drones on Ukraine every night. In most instances, 50% of the Russian-launched aerial munitions are Shahed drones, with the other half being decoy drones designed to drain Ukrainian air defences.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in an interview with Radio Liberty's Ukrainian Service

Quote: "It's a 50-50 situation today: 50% of the drones are Shaheds, while the other 50% are decoys. Their purpose is to overwhelm our air defence system, forcing the launch of [costly air defence] missiles to intercept decoys that cost next to nothing. This is why they are launched in such large numbers. Looking at the Virazh-Planshet system, everything is red, [drones are] coming from different directions. Russia has been launching Shaheds from seven different directions, often followed by ballistic or cruise missiles." [The Virazh-Planshet is an automated system for collecting, processing, displaying and analysing air situation intelligence – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Reports indicate that Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 208 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 27 February. A total of 204 drones have failed to reach their target.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Shahed dronedronesUkraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Over ten leaders invited to Ukraine summit in UK: peace and security to be discussed
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
Shahed drone
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast: colleagues confirm married couple's death
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Trump's attacks united Canadians and affected Trudeau’s party ratings
14:11
Estonian General Staff sees no signs of Russia's readiness for peace
13:56
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attack in Sumy Oblast, fighting still ongoing
13:10
UK government minister says minerals deal with US might help deter Russia, Sky News reports
13:08
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video
13:03
Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine
12:32
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
12:20
EU's top diplomat warns Trump that peace deal may not be upheld unless Europe is included in talks
11:40
Kyiv-US minerals deal will have annexes on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President's Office says
11:39
EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: