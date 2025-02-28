Zelenskyy refutes Trump's claim that many cities in Ukraine have been destroyed: "Ukraine lives and fights"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refuted US President Donald Trump’s claim that there are many destroyed cities in Ukraine.

Source: broadcast of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American sides on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Zelenskyy refuted Trump's claim that many cities have been destroyed in Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "No, no, no. We have very good cities. Yes, a lot of things have been destroyed, but mostly our cities are alive. And people work, and children go to school. Sometimes it is very difficult, sometimes, closer to frontlines, children have to go to schools underground, or [study] online. But we live. Ukraine is fighting and Ukraine lives, this is very important. Maybe Putin is spreading disinformation that he has destroyed us. He’s lost 700,000 people."

Background:

On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump.

The visit is expected to include the signing of the minerals deal, a bilateral agreement on the terms and conditions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Zelenskyy argued with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a live broadcast.

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukraine would keep receiving American weapons but expressed hope that these deliveries would not be as large, given his desire to end the war.

