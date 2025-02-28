Norwegian PM: Trump's claims are deeply baseless

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has expressed support for Ukraine amid the White House scandal.

Source: Jonas Gahr Støre quoted by tv2, a Danish state television station, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Jonas Gahr Støre: "What we saw today in the White House is serious and disappointing. Ukraine still needs US support, and the security and future of Ukraine is also important for both the US and Europe."

Details: The Norwegian PM reports that US President Donald Trump's accusation that Zelenskyy is gambling with World War III "is deeply unfounded, and it is a statement I distance myself from."

Quote from Jonas Gahr Støre: "President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very difficult and brutal time under Russian attack…Norway stands by Ukraine in its fight for freedom. We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Background:

President Zelenskyy had an argument with President Trump and VP Vance during the press meeting.

Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have already announced their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

