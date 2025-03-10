Austria's new foreign minister to visit Kyiv on 14 March
Austria's new Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger will visit Ukraine on Friday, 14 March.
Source: spokesperson for the Austrian foreign minister in a commentary to APA, an Austrian news agency, on Monday, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Among other things, the minister is scheduled to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and visit the Okhmatdyt Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, which was hit by a Russian missile in July 2024.
A reception will be held at the Austrian embassy, attended by representatives of business and humanitarian organisations.
This will be Meinl-Reisinger's second trip abroad since taking office last Monday. Her first trip was to Brussels, where she held talks with EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.
Background:
- On 5 March, the Austrian minister spoke to Sybiha by phone and reaffirmed Austria's "full commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity".
- It was also reported that in her first telephone conversation with her Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, Meinl-Reisinger discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the need for European unity in this context.
- On 3 March, the new Austrian government led by Chancellor Christian Stocker was sworn in after a five-month political crisis.
