Austria's new foreign minister to visit Kyiv on 14 March

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 March 2025, 14:00
Austria's new foreign minister to visit Kyiv on 14 March
Austria's new Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Photo: Facebook

Austria's new Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger will visit Ukraine on Friday, 14 March. 

Source: spokesperson for the Austrian foreign minister in a commentary to APA, an Austrian news agency, on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Among other things, the minister is scheduled to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and visit the Okhmatdyt Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, which was hit by a Russian missile in July 2024.  

A reception will be held at the Austrian embassy, attended by representatives of business and humanitarian organisations.

This will be Meinl-Reisinger's second trip abroad since taking office last Monday. Her first trip was to Brussels, where she held talks with EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Background:

  • On 5 March, the Austrian minister spoke to Sybiha by phone and reaffirmed Austria's "full commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity".
  • It was also reported that in her first telephone conversation with her Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, Meinl-Reisinger discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the need for European unity in this context.
  • On 3 March, the new Austrian government led by Chancellor Christian Stocker was sworn in after a five-month political crisis.

AustriaUkrainediplomatic ties
