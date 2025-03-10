Austria's new foreign minister to visit Kyiv on 14 March

Austria's new Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger will visit Ukraine on Friday, 14 March.

Source: spokesperson for the Austrian foreign minister in a commentary to APA, an Austrian news agency, on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Among other things, the minister is scheduled to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and visit the Okhmatdyt Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, which was hit by a Russian missile in July 2024.

A reception will be held at the Austrian embassy, attended by representatives of business and humanitarian organisations.

This will be Meinl-Reisinger's second trip abroad since taking office last Monday. Her first trip was to Brussels, where she held talks with EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.

Background:

On 5 March, the Austrian minister spoke to Sybiha by phone and reaffirmed Austria's "full commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity".

It was also reported that in her first telephone conversation with her Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, Meinl-Reisinger discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the need for European unity in this context.

On 3 March, the new Austrian government led by Chancellor Christian Stocker was sworn in after a five-month political crisis.

