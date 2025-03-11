Trump envoy plans trip to Moscow this week to meet with Putin – Bloomberg

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, is preparing to visit Moscow this week for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources who wished to remain anonymous

Details: Bloomberg reported that Witkoff is planning to meet with Putin this week, his second trip to Russia as Trump's envoy. His visit will coincide with meetings between Ukrainian officials and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz which are set to take place on 11 March in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement:

"We have big meetings coming up, as you know, in Saudi Arabia. That's going to include Russia. It'll be Ukraine," Trump said on 9 March.

Background:

President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff may have had a meeting lasting more than three hours with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow on 11 February.

Reuters cited sources as saying that US officials are planning to use Tuesday's meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia partly to find out whether Ukraine is ready to make material concessions to Russia to end the war.

During a flight to Jeddah, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that any agreement to end the war would require territorial concessions from Ukraine.

President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine this week.

Rubio expressed hope that the issue of military aid to Ukraine, which has been temporarily suspended by Washington, could be "resolved" during negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!