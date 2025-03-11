All Sections
Russian drone attack: houses damaged, warehouses and equipment hit and fire raging in three Ukrainian oblasts – photo, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 March 2025, 09:45
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast as well as warehouses and agricultural machinery in Kharkiv Oblast have been damaged in a Russian drone attack. Two people have been injured.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Kalashnyk: "Seven houses and two cars were damaged in the Boryspil district by the fall of debris from destroyed enemy targets. Windows in the houses shattered and their facades and roofs were damaged."

Shattered windows
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Details: In addition, grass fires broke out in the Boryspil and Obukhiv districts as a result of the Russian attack. The fires have been extinguished.

Kalashnyk added that no hits on critical infrastructure facilities and no casualties among the population had been reported. 

 
Damaged car.
Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Syniehubov reported that the Russians had attacked the town of Balakliia in the Izium district with drones at around 22:00 on 10 March, injuring a 61-year-old man.

"The warehouse building, three tractors, a seeder, a combine harvester, one lorry and two cars were damaged as a result of a strike by a Geran-2 UAV on the roof of a warehouse," he added.

Update: Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a large-scale fire had broken out in a residential area in one of the border settlements in Sumy Oblast.

"Early reports indicate that one person has been injured. Apartment buildings, houses and cars have been damaged. A large-scale fire broke out in a residential area as a result of the attacks. Firefighters have managed to prevent the fire from spreading and extinguished the fire," the State Emergency Service noted.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 Shahed attack drones and decoy UAVs on the night of 10-11 March. The missile and 79 drones were shot down. 
  • Fuel tanks, a house and a warehouse containing children's toys caught fire in the city of Odesa as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!  

