Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 March 2025, 10:04
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied media reports about a planned visit to Moscow this week by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: RIA Novosti, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova: "Bilateral contacts with the US are quite intensive at this stage. Their level and formats are often coordinated quite quickly in working mode."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Witkoff was planning a second visit to Moscow to meet with Putin.
  • The day before, CNN reported that the US would meet not only with Ukrainian officials but also with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia this week.
  • However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated that a new round of Russia-US negotiations in Saudi Arabia is not planned for this week.

