Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied media reports about a planned visit to Moscow this week by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote from Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova: "Bilateral contacts with the US are quite intensive at this stage. Their level and formats are often coordinated quite quickly in working mode."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Witkoff was planning a second visit to Moscow to meet with Putin.

The day before, CNN reported that the US would meet not only with Ukrainian officials but also with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia this week.

However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated that a new round of Russia-US negotiations in Saudi Arabia is not planned for this week.

