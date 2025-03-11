Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 10:04
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied media reports about a planned visit to Moscow this week by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Source: RIA Novosti, as reported by European Pravda
Quote from Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova: "Bilateral contacts with the US are quite intensive at this stage. Their level and formats are often coordinated quite quickly in working mode."
Background:
- Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Witkoff was planning a second visit to Moscow to meet with Putin.
- The day before, CNN reported that the US would meet not only with Ukrainian officials but also with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia this week.
- However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated that a new round of Russia-US negotiations in Saudi Arabia is not planned for this week.
